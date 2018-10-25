0 Shelby Co. commission advances need for TBI involvement in police shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Commission is set to vote Monday about an ongoing issue involving officer involved shootings.

FOX13 spoke with Tami Sawyer, who is one of the commissioners requesting TBI investigate critical injuries when there’s an officer-involved shooting.

TBI only investigates officer-involved shootings when it’s deadly.

Sawyer said she’s hopeful that will change.

Shelby County commissioners have been talking for weeks about how those kind of shootings are handled.

This comes after 25-year-old Martavious Banks was shot by police and left in critical condition in September.

Body cameras did not capture the shooting. MPD Director Michael Rallings said they were not activated.

Commissioners discussed the language of the resolution during their meeting Wednesday, saying most of them are comfortable with the wording.

The resolution is a joint effort between board of commissioners and Memphis city council requesting state legislation that mandates TBI also investigate deaths and critical injuries in officer-involved shootings.

Sawyer said she feels pretty confident about the vote on Monday.

“Got a lot of good information from the sheriff’s department and a lot of good information from MPD and we also have had a lot of community input as well,” said Sawyer. “And I think we got to a point where we were able to drive something that looks fair, feels right and we’ll move, the goal of transparent criminal justice.”

Previously, community leaders said police were not transparent in some of the officer-involved shootings.

Sawyer said once they vote on Monday, recommendations will go forth to TBI, MPD and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

