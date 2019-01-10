0 Shelby Co. commissioners approve plan to build new 'juvenile justice and education center'

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County commissioners approved a plan to spend $1.3 million on a new Juvenile Justice and Education Center.

This move comes as Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris continues to push for better rehabilitation services for juveniles.

It will have a new education center and recreational space that includes a gym.

Eleven commissioners voted in favor of the new Juvenile Justice and Education Center on Wednesday.

The $1.3 million for the first step of the project comes from money originally set aside for a sewer system in Shelby County, which was canceled.

The new facility will be built next to the Shelby County Juvenile detention center off Adams Avenue.

Harris said this is a big move towards making a change in juvenile rehabilitation.

“Shelby County has been talking about this for years, the decrepit conditions of the juvenile facility. It doesn’t put kids on the path of rehabilitation and we have to do a better job,” said Harris.

The Shelby County juvenile detention center had 93 juveniles at the facility on Wednesday.

The classroom inside the current facility is combined with a recreational space, while the library is split with a multipurpose room and unused cell.

The new center will have an education center and a recreational space that includes a gym.

It will be able to hold 75 to 120 juveniles.

“These kids are there long enough to either remember they are children and take classes and have recreational opportunities and to have meaningful social services operators invest in them or to become hardened criminals,” said Harris.

The new plan will cost a total of $25 million.

The designer committee will consider if they want to make a separate holding area in the new facility for juveniles housed in jail east.

The 23 juveniles currently in Jail East will face charges as adults.

“We have custody of them, we need to pour resources into them, we need to invest in them, we need to know they have a path forward for rehabilitation,” said Harris.

The plan is still in its early stages.

The center will break ground in 2020 and officials estimate it will be completed in 2021.

