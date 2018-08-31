  • Shelby Co. deputies conducting DUI checkpoints this weekend

    Labor Day weekend is here, and Shelby County officials are taking extra precautions to make sure everyone is safe on the roads. 

    Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out in full force this weekend to catch any drunk drivers. 

    There will be two sobriety checkpoints on Saturday. 

    • 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Hacks Cross and Meadow Vale Drive
    • 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. at Shelby Drive and Long Creek

    Those checkpoints were announced by SCSO, and it is unclear if any other departments will be conducting checkpoints elsewhere in the Mid-South. 

