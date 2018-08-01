0 Shelby Co. Health Department holds town hall to fight opioid epidemic

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department held its first town hall opioid crisis meeting Tuesday.

The purpose was to help people understand what services are available to addicts in recovery and their families who need support – it has been a tough year battling the opioid crisis in Shelby County.

"Since January 1, we are up to 98 now. We are up to 98 opioid related deaths,” said Courtney Tipper of the Shelby County Health Department.

To fight the opioid epidemic, the health department held its first town hall meeting at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in the Highland Park Community.

It is part of District 5, represented by outgoing County Commissioner Heidi Schafer.

"District 5 has the highest opioid deaths in the county. You would not believe the different places that the deaths are happening. It is shocking both in very affluent areas and very poor areas," said Schafer.

About 50 people in that district came to hear what services are available to them if a loved one is addicted.

Ron Bobal wanted to know what's available to the addict because "when you go to any facility, the first thing they ask you is, ‘Have you been detoxed?’” Bobal said. “And for people who are uninsured there are very limited number of detox beds."

Another person in attendance, Mimi Harder, asked about support for the addict in recovery to help during an emotionally tough time.

Her son died from a drug overdose last year.

“When they come down from that high, we need someone to talk to them right then to see if they are willing to go to treatment," Harder said.

This town hall meeting designed to answer those questions, to fight back the epidemic in the county, which is actually making progress.

The 98 people who died so far in 2018 is actually lower than this time last year.

"We are not at epidemic highs, but 98 deaths in an eight-month time period is an epidemic for us here in Shelby County,” said Tipper.

