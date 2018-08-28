0 Shelby Co. high school closed Wednesday due to rodent problem

UPDATE (5:30 PM) Kirby High School will be closed again Wednesday due to the rodent problem at the school, according to Shelby County Schools.

SCS announced via Twitter that crews are “working nonstop to eliminate the problem and prevent further issues.”

The school was closed Monday for rodent issues, as some got inside from outside the building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Shelby County high school was closed because of an animal problem, according to a school board member.

Stephanie Love told FOX13 Kirby High School had issues with rodents.

Love said the superintendent told her they wanted to make sure the issue was fixed before the children came back to school.

"A rodent infestation was happening outside the school and it caused a few to get inside," Love said.

Shelby Scounty Schools sent up the following statement on the closure:

Over the last few days our maintenance and facilities team has been working around the clock to address an exterior pest infestation issue at Kirby HS. Although it has been difficult to find the source of the problem we have contracted the services of external vendor to resolve the issue as soon as possible. For this reason, we have decided to cancel classes today Tuesday, August 28, 2018. The crews are conducting a thorough inspection of the school and doing the treatment necessary. We will continue to monitor the situation and work very closely with the pest control professionals to eliminate the issue in the building and to minimize the potential for future problems. We will be notifying families as more information becomes available.





