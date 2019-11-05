Shelby Co. inmate stole car, ran over employee and is now on the run, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An inmate is on the run.
Samuel Bridges was last seen on Tuesday afternoon leaving a worksite near the Shelby County Department of Corrections in a white Ford cargo van.
Officials say Bridges stole a 2013 white Ford E350 cargo van while at a worksite.
The vehicle's license number is 7894-GB
While fleeing the seen, Bridges did strike an employee with the vehicle, but no serious injuries were reported, according to officials.
Bridges is described as 6'03", 210 lbs, and fair complexion with a light beard.
Bridges was serving a two-year sentence for Theft of Property.
