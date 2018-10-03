Shelby Co. leaders debating proposal for TBI to investigate all officer-involved shootings

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A proposal granting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation jurisdiction over every critical officer-involved shooting had the floor at the Shelby County Commissioner’s meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Shelby County commissioners explored the possibility of bringing in TBI for every officer-involved MPD and SCSO shooting.
The plan, introduced by commissioners Tami Sawyer and Edmund Ford Jr., looks to make it state legislation.
“Critical injury would not add a massive workload to TBI. We’re not going from five a year to 50 a year,” said Sawyer.
As it stands, the TBI only comes in per the District Attorney’s request. TBI officials are investigating the Memphis police shooting of Martavious Banks on Sept. 17.
However, some said they want to hear from TBI itself before moving forward.
