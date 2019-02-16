0 Shelby Co. Mayor Lee Harris delivers 'State of the County' address

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - During his first State of the County address, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said workforce training, transportation, and criminal justice reform are some of priorities this year.

FOX13 fact checked his address and his various proposals.

“The criminal justice system is the second highest category of local spending only behind education,” said Harris.

FOX13 reviewed the county’s most recent budget, and allocations for the sheriff’s office and judicial system combined was about 20 percent of the county’s budget, which makes it third largest category.

According to the budget, spending for the mayor’s administration is the second largest category.

Harris spent most of his speech talking about criminal justice reform.

“The average daily cost to house them is $100 per day. If you can’t do the math, let me help. That easily works out to more than $100 million a year for county tax payers to hold people, men, women who are pretty just waiting for a trial,” said Harris.

The sheriff’s office said the average daily cost for inmates is around $100 in the county.

Additionally, Harris said he wants to roll out a new tool that will determine whether someone is a risk to the community and the likelihood of them showing up to court as an alternative to keep people out of jail who can’t afford bail.

Harris also outlined plans for mass transit.

“We will propose that any county investment in MATA should be considered new dollars on top of the city’s investment. The point is that the county’s investment should not replace city investment in MATA or increases in that investment,” said Harris.

If approved by commissioners, Harris said this will be the first time the county has invested in public transportation.

But a spokesperson for MATA said Shelby County government invested $75,000 for a pilot route to Shelby Farms last spring.

Harris didn’t say how much the county’s investment would be in public transportation.

Most recently, the city of Memphis invested a little over $28 million into MATA.

