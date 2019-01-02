0 Shelby Co. mayor wants to invest millions into educational facilities at juvenile detention center

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris wants to invest millions for new educational facilities at the juvenile detention center.

The plan includes building a library, new classrooms and outdoor green space.

This push for a new facility comes after an official overseeing the juvenile court found a pattern of problems.

Harris believes children who end up in the juvenile detention center may fall behind even faster without access to classrooms and recreational space.

“They are in a place where it is possible they could forget they are children and they could become hardened criminals from the time they are detained, which on average is 20-25 days,” said Harris.

The proposed educational enhancements would cost $25 million. Next week, county commissioners will vote whether to spend $1.3 million to draft initial plans.

“We're going to build a new facility that gives kids a better chance to have a meaningful life and not cycle in and out of the system,” said Harris.

Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, agrees the juvenile detention center is in bad shape, but he believes the problem isn't just the facility.

“The most important thing we have to address in this community is how we treat children from start to finish when you're charged with breaking the law,” said Spickler.

A recent Department of Justice report said Shelby County transfers three times as many children into the adult court than any other county in the state.

“Children are not being rehabilitated when they're transferred at such an astonishing rate in the adult system – that's the worst thing that can happen to a child,” said Spickler.

Spickler believes county leaders need to address these problems first before spending any money on a new facility.

“I'd really like to see us have a conversation at least about getting children out of adult facilities first,” said Spickler. “That's a step toward helping us understand what type of facility we need.”

A second DOJ report about the juvenile court system will be coming out soon. This new report will show differences in how African American and white children are treated.

