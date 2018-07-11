Shelby Co. mayoral debate almost didn't happen after candidate threatened to back out

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The debate between mayoral candidates for Shelby County for the upcoming election almost didn’t happen.
Democrat Lee Harris and Republican David Lenoir clashed on issues of education, crime and health care inside the National Civil Rights Museum in Downtown Memphis Tuesday night.
However, Lenoir threatened to back out over the event because of the first selection of the moderator.
That moderator backed out and was replaced by another person.
FOX13’s Greg Coy spoke with the candidate about that decision. Why he says that choice won’t impact his treatment of the media if elected – on FOX13 News at 9.
Trending stories:
- Man shot in the head over social media dispute
- Murder suspect laughed as he left Memphis club after fatally shooting woman, witnesses say
- Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}