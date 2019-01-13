Shelby Co. Office of Preparedness hosts active shooter class

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Several times a-year the Shelby County Office of Preparedness hosts active shooter and community emergency response team classes.
It’s all an effort to ensure residents know how to be protected if they find themselves in a deadly situation.
Instead of spending their Saturday running errands or enjoying time with family, Shelby County residents spent the day learning how to defend themselves against an active shooter.
Some classes are fuller than others.
RELATED: Judge rules school, cops had no duty to protect students in Parkland shooting
After a shooting, like the one in Parkland, FL they tell us, registration is packed.
The shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School was one of 24 school shootings with injury or death in 2018. That’s according to Education Week, who reports 35 people were killed in school shootings in the U.S. last year where another 79 were injured.
According to the FBI, there were 250 active-shooter incidents in the U.S. from 2000-2017, including school shootings where 799 people were killed and another 1,418 injured.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- New deadline issued for renewing SNAP benefits in Tennessee due to government shutdown
- Local business owner facing child porn charges, accused of secretly filming female employees
- SCSO deputy arrested for buying drugs at Cracker Barrel, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Back in the Office of Preparedness, the people attending the class say they want to be ready.
If you’re interested in taking a free Active Shooter Awareness class, visit staysafeshelby.us.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}