0 Shelby Co. opioid-related deaths surpass murders in Memphis

The number of opioid overdose-related deaths in Shelby County have surpassed the number of murders in Memphis this year.

That's according to data provided by the Shelby County Health Department and Memphis Police Department, respectively.

So far this year, 264 Shelby County residents have died because of opioids. A trend that only continues to grow each year.

"It's a ticking time bomb,” said Lori Minor, CEO at Turning Point Addiction Campus.

164 people have been murdered in the city of Memphis and Shelby County so far in 2019.

264 people have died as a result of opioids in Shelby County in the same time period.

While this number may shock many of us, Minor isn't surprised.

"We're not talking about those overdose rates, but they're in our emergency rooms: the non-fatals are not being exposed, and they're out there," she said. "Every single day individuals are out there in the emergency rooms needing Narcan."

In 2017, the Shelby County Health Department reported more Shelby County residents died of opioid overdoses than in car accidents.

Officials projected by 2020 more than 250 opioid-related deaths would occur in the county, each year. A benchmark, we've unfortunately hit ahead of schedule.

"This is the call that says it's time to stop being silent and talk about it,” Minor said.

This epidemic touches every race, religion, and demographic.

Now, she said, is the time to seek help—before your loved one is the next casualty of this ongoing war in our streets.

"The epidemic is real," she said. "We should be having crucial conversations, like we are doing here today, to let individuals know you can seek help."

If they don't have a bed available, Minor said they'll help you get in with a network partner within 24 hours.

You can reach them at (888) 816-8415



