0 Shelby Co. school board to vote on closing Memphis charter school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The future of a Memphis Charter School lies in the hands of the Shelby County school board.

On Monday, Oct. 28, the board will vote on whether or not to close Southwest Early College High School.

It all started with protesting parents which led to a SCS investigation.

The Office of Charter Schools with Shelby County Schools documented in found out the school hired about 60 percent of unlicensed teachers, there were no special education services and host of other problems.

"I'm disappointed in a choice that I chose that failed my child so if feel like I failed my child," said Dianechia Fields.

Fields sent her son to Southwest Early College high school looking to brighten his future.

She ended up pulling him and said she's lucky her son is no longer enrolled there.

She said at first the charter school seemed like a great idea for her son especially since it offered dual credit classes, then she found out about the problem.

"There were no certified teachers for the courses that the students needed credits in order to graduate," said Fields.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Fields and other parents participated in several protests and spoke at board meetings then Shelby county Schools got involved.

"They were doing nothing they were doing nothing in the school so of course he's not going to tell me mama I'm not doing any work, so I had to find out for myself what was and what was and what was not happening," said Fields.

During the SCS investigation it found three major violations.

According to its report it said 60 percent of hired teachers were unlicensed or teaching without a waiver, the school wasn't providing resources for special education students and Southwest Tennessee Community College terminated the partnership with the school.

"It's sad that it had to come to this that this charter has to be revoked because again it's a great idea you know giving our children hope to get some college courses," said Fields.

If the board votes to close the school, the school has 10 days to appeal to the state board.

Then the state will make a decision on the appeal in 60 days.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.