Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office installing safety cameras & license plate readers

SHELBY Co. - The Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office is installing nearly 50 Flock Safety cameras and license plate readers along interstates and neighborhood entrances.
Officials said flock safety reached out to them to test out the cameras for a 60 to 90 day pilot program.
Deputies said the cameras wouldn't be monitored daily.
Instead, the technology would be used as another investigative tool.
Lt. David Ballard, from the Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office, told FOX13, "if we get some information that a plate on a particular vehicle has gone into an area and a crime's been committed then we can search that and plate and actually pull up an image and say yes it was--so it's going to lead, it's a step that's going to get us to where we need to go to solve these crimes."
The sheriff's office said they are not paying for the cameras during this trial period.
Deputies will review data from the pilot program to determine whether to rent the cameras full time.
