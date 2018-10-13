  • Shelby Co. woman arrested after sharing nude photos of boyfriend's ex on Facebook, police say

    A Shelby County woman was arrested after police said she shared nude photos of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend on Facebook. 

    The woman whose photos were shared online told police that Caprice Holmes, 22, posted them “in retaliation because she was angry.”

    The victim – the man’s ex-girlfriend – said that Holmes posted nude photos of her without permission. 

    According to police, the photos shared on Facebook could be seen by several friends of Holmes and comments were made about the victim. 

    The woman told police she felt upset and embarrassed because of the images. 

    Police said the images displayed the victim’s private areas. 

    Holmes was charged with unlawful exposure. She is awaiting arraignment on Oct. 15. 

