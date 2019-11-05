0 Shelby Commissioners approve $100,000 for new security cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New security cameras are going up in Shelby county.

Commissioners approved $100,000 for 20 new security cameras in district nine which includes parts of Whitehaven, Hickory Hill and Westwood.

FOX13 asked the district representative if these would be SkyCop cameras or another security camera vendor.

"My constituents are familiar with SkyCop camers, and they're very comfortable with the SkyCop cameras," said Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr who represents district 9.

But neighboring towns like Lakeland are partnering with Flock safety because officials say those cameras are cheaper and read license plates.

Even the Shelby County Sheriff's office started a pilot program with the company too.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 asked Ford if community groups knew about Flock and other options for security cameras.

"They were discussed to a particular degree but I think they liked what they have and instead of going through a long process where you would entertain an RFP among other things, but the time we would have been able to get some kind of process we would be voting on another budget," said Ford. "They wanted cameras last year, but we didn't have anything in the budget and I didn't have any grant money, so I'm making up for lost time."

Even though, County commissioners approved $1.6 million for 325 new skycaps across the county earlier this year, Commissioner Ford said the county doesn't have a formal contract with SkyCop cameras.

He said it'll be up to each commissioner to decide how to use their $125,000 allocation for their district.

Ford said in his case, "that money will go to the city of Memphis to MPD to deploy accordingly so when we get to the at point, we'll see what happens."

A spokesperson with MPD said they're evaluating Flock cameras as they do anytime a vendor has a new design.

MPD says Flock cameras can be connected to time Real Time Crime Center.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.