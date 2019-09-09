0 Shelby County Clerk asking additional funds to upgrade facilities

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Have you ever waited in a long line at the Shelby County Clerk's office?

Clerk Wanda Halbert said her offices are severely underfunded.

Halbert told Mayor Lee Harris instead of funding his proposal for MATA, the county needs to use that money to upgrade several facilities.

She also told us the staffing is so low that sometimes she along with other employees have to wear several hats at the downtown office.

That leaves customers waiting in line for hours. Sometimes the line is backed up all the way to the steps outside the door.

Deborah Brown said she's fed up with the long lines at the Shelby County Clerk's office downtown.

"Ten to 15 years, it's been the same way. You gotta wait in line the same way, ain't nothing changed, everything is still the same," Brown explained.

Halbert said she's talked to Harris about upgrading the facility.

"Our driver's license line, especially since we have been doing the ID's, the lines are starting to do out the door. There's almost a two-hour wait, and we need to have upgrades without facility so that we can better serve our customers."

Halbert said the offices are understaffed and need electrical repairs and paint. She said the problem is so bad, that she works the front desk sometimes.

"We talked about the fact that this office has been severely underfunded for years, They've been making money and using it in the Shelby County coffers and on the office."

We reached out to a spokesperson for Harris' office to ask about additional funding. She told us Halbert has to request this in her budget. The budget was approved in June.

Halbert told us she has been requesting additional space for the past year.

She said Harris initially told her the staff could use half of the second floor that's currently being used for transition space, but Halbert said that never happened.

Halbert said she also told the mayor the building downtown is not ADA compliant. That stands for American with Disabilities Act.

She said that impacts a lot of people coming into her office.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.