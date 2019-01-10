0 Shelby County clerk's office asking for emergency funding

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Changes are coming to the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and they are not cheap.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert told FOX13 she needs more money for security, training and other improvements at satellite offices.

To make those improvements, Halbert is asking for emergency funding.

"This right here is where you get your tags," said Halbert as she took FOX13 on a tour of some of her offices that handles drivers, marriage, business licenses and even state IDs.

The county clerk's office has a $23.6 million budget.

"We do have our challenges and within any new administration you come in with challenges and you take an overall look at the office," said Halbert.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Halbert said she sees changes that need to be made at her satellite offices, beginning with better security for the employees.

"As you know, we collect and vault money. So, we want to make sure we have proper security procedures first thing in the morning and last thing in the evening," Halbert said.

The newly elected county clerk tempered her dismay that employees had to clean the offices at some locations. That has ended, but Halbert wants to begin more training to improve customer and online services.

Add a price tag to the improvements and the cost is $215, 000 that Halbert wants the county commission to pay.

"Some things may not be important to a different administration, but to me, accountability is extremely important," said Halbert.

Money is tight, but she said services “must go on.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.