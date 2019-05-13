Shelby County Commission invites judge to speak following controversial social media posts

Shelby County Judge Jim Lammey will go in front of county commissioners today.
The meeting comes after the judge shared controversial posts on social media, including one written by a holocaust denier.
FOX13 reported in April that multiple criminal attorneys who argue cases in Criminal Court Judge James Lammey’s court shared interesting information regarding his past.
One attorney said Lammey drug tests African-Americans and asks them if they have children out of wedlock, but he doesn’t do that to white people.
When asked if he considered himself a racist, Lammey said it was an insulting question.
“No, I’ve got good friends who are black,” said Lammey. “There’s nothing I’ve ever done in my whole life that would indicate that. It’s kind of an insulting question.”
