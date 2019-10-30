Shelby County Commission looking to purchase more than 300 SkyCop cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More SkyCop cameras could be coming to the Mid-South.
During Wednesday's Shelby County Commission meeting, leaders will discuss a resolution to start buying cameras.
Commission Edmund Ford has put together a resolution to begin using the $1.6 million in the budget to purchase 326 SkyCop cameras. They plan to put 13 cameras in 25 districts.
If you drive through the city, you'll notice the cameras in the sky. The purpose of the cameras is to help reduce crime and catch criminals.
The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. FOX13 will bring you updates on the final outcome. Check back for updates.
Should the county spend more than a million dollars on SkyCop cameras? Find out where the cameras would be placed, now on Good Morning Memphis.
