Shelby County Commission passes effort to expand TBI investigations

The effort to get the TBI to investigate all law enforcement shootings that end in death or critical injury passed the Shelby County Commission.
A similar resolution is still being debated by the Memphis City Council.
FOX13’s Greg Coy was there when the votes were cast.
State lawmakers still have to say yes before the TBI expands its role in the Mid-South.
At least one state lawmaker told this issue will be put under the microscope.
The commission voted 7-4 in favor of the ruling to expand TBI’s investigative authority.
What the next step is in moving the resolution forward – on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Semi hauling washing machines on I-40 busted with nearly $1 million in drugs
- Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old in DeSoto County
- $8000 worth of wigs and beauty supplies stolen from Memphis store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}