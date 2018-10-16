0 Shelby County Commission's vote to require TBI to investigate deadly officer shootings delayed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A vote by the Shelby County Commission to require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate police officer shootings that end in death or critical injury delayed until next Wednesday.

Representatives from TBI told commissioners they have limited manpower to handle this new task.

The bureau estimates it will probably investigate 90 officer shootings across the state this year.

The recent Memphis Police Gill Street shooting is one of the cases. Investigating any officer shooting in Shelby County can be taxing on manpower a TBI attorney told the Shelby County Commission.

"We now send five to six to seven field agents and then we send five to six to seven forensic scientist," said Jimi Musice of the TBI.

The TBI said its offices in West Tennessee covers 21 counties with only eleven field agents.

If the state lawmakers agree with the county commissioners that the TBI needs to investigate all police shootings which end in either death or critical injury, extra manpower is needed.

"We just want to make sure we have the resources to have the caliber of work product that the public and you expect," said Musice.

The county commission voted to delay passing a resolution to ask for more TBI involvement.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings urged the commissioners' to explore how this would impact his department, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, TBI and the Shelby County District Attorney.

Director Rallings urged the commission to, "sit all four parties down and talk about how do we deliver quality investigations."

With this new delay, the commission will extend an invitation the District Attorney Amy Weirich to speak.

County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said she will use that opportunity to question why the district attorney's office has never prosecuted an officer involved in the fatal shooting.

"I think that is something that definitely should be considered," said Sawyer.

