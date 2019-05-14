0 Shelby County Commission votes in favor of censure of Mid-South judge despite his letter

The Shelby county commissioners all voted in favor of the public censure of Criminal Court Judge James Lammey.

The meeting comes after the judge shared controversial posts on social media, including one written by a holocaust denier.

FOX13 reported in April that multiple criminal attorneys who argue cases in Lammey’s court shared interesting information regarding his past.

One attorney said Lammey drug tests African-Americans and asks them if they have children out of wedlock, but he doesn’t do that to white people.

When asked if he considered himself a racist, Lammey said it was an insulting question.

“No, I’ve got good friends who are black,” said Lammey. “There’s nothing I’ve ever done in my whole life that would indicate that. It’s kind of an insulting question.”

Judge Lammey could not attend the commissioner meeting but he wrote a letter to the commissioners.

In the letter he said he could not go to the meeting because he has a heavy trial docket that was scheduled.

He defended himself by saying he is not a Holocaust denier, anti-immigrant or racist.

He said the author of the article he shared is "Jewish and not a Holocaust denier."

"The local newspaper's initial dramatic heading, tying me to a Holocaust denier, and accompanying article was all based on falsehood. This is character assassination at its best," wrote Lammey.

In his letter Lammey also said he believes all immigrants should come here legally.

During the meeting several county commissioners spoke against his Facebook post.

Commissioner Van Tuner questioned if Lammey's personal beliefs have affected past court cases.

"If he can only judge people who look like him in his court, then his court violates equal protection because if you are a person who doesn’t look like him or practice his same religion can you get a fair break in his court?" said Turner.

Several faith leaders in the community spoke up during the meeting as well.

"His response to the public outcry has demonstrated a staggering lack of understanding of his role as a judge," said Rabbi Katie Bauman with the Temple of Israel.

The Tennessee Judicial Board has opened an investigation into the allegations made against Lammey.

