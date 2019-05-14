0 Shelby County commissioners approve proposal for Evening Reporting Center for youth

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County is one step closer to operating its own Evening Reporting Center to divert youth away from the detention center.

Commissioners approved the initial contract with between the county and Shelby County Schools Monday evening.

The Juvenile Interventions and Faith-based Follow-up (JIFF) program works with kids who are in the post-adjudication phase and serves almost 90 kids a year.

Officials said this county-run Evening Reporting Center would be for youth in the pre-adjudication who would normally be in the detention center waiting for a court appearance.

There were close to 1,000 youth arrested and detained in the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center last year.

Mayor Lee Harris believes a new intensive afterschool program will be the key to reducing recidivism.

“We’re talking about mentorship, group activities, recreational. It’s just intensive after school programming for this population of students who are in need,” said Harris.

This county-operated Evening Reporting Center (ERC) runs from 4-8 p.m. and will be housed at G.W. Carver College and Career Academy, which is one of the alternative schools in the Shelby County school system.

Harris said the classroom setting is a vital part of this program’s structure.

“These are still kids and even though they may have had something negative happen to them in the past, they still have a future,” said Harris. “You want to put kids in a school setting so that’s what this is about. These are kids and we need to remind them of that they need a classroom/school setting.”

Commissioners approved an initial $309,000 contract Monday night, which can be renewed every year for an additional four years.

But it wasn’t a unanimous vote. Commissioners Tami Sawyer and Edmund Ford, Jr. abstained because they had concerns with the lack of guidelines for the program.

“Making sure that we aren’t widening the net or the scope of youth that end up in these ERCs and making sure it’s not an alternative for kids who could just go home,” said Sawyer.

County staff said they will work with juvenile court to solidify a qualify criteria for the program and referrals. Additionally, they will report back to commissioners with their progress.

Another county juvenile justice reform initiative is the Youth Assessment Center, which will be another alternative to arresting teens who commit low-level crimes. Harris said this center will be open in a month or so.

