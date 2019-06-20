0 Shelby County Commissioners working to get $1.3 billion budget approved before deadline

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Commissioners are working to finalize next year’s $1.3 billion budget.

Commissioners only have a matter of days to get it approved before the budget deadline on June 30.

Outside the Shelby County administration building, education advocates urged commissioners to fully fund the school district’s request on Wednesday afternoon.

Inside county chambers, commissioners were hammering out possible solutions.

“We’re going to pass this budget, so it’s going to pass on Monday and it’ll be done,” said Commissioner Eddie Jones.

During a special called meeting, commissioners agreed to keep the tax rate at $4.05, but they adjusted how this revenue would be distributed throughout the county.

The $4.05 breaks down to $1.96 for education, $1.47 for the county general fund and 62 cents for debt service.

Commissioners moved over two pennies from the general fund to education. Jones said those two pennies equal about $4 million for the school system.

“We came up short for the education fund, they were about $4-5 million short. By moving two pennies from the general fund to the education fund, it pretty much clears up that particular issue,” said Jones.

Jones told FOX13 there isn’t a push to raise taxes next year, but he said he’s already keeping a close eye on what could happen in the future.

“If there’s no revenue growth, what would that look like? What does that mean to us potentially when it comes to a tax increase? Our expenditures over the years increase and reoccurring costs then that may determine that. Right now, we are not there yet. I’m waiting for the request for the analysis,” said Jones.

Commissioners will meet again on June 24 to discuss the budget.

If approved, the budget will start on July 1.

