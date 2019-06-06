0 Shelby County deputies assisting MPD after increase in violence on Memphis interstates

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Memphis police are now asking for help to keep I-240 around the city safer.

After several shootings on local highways since the beginning of 2019, MPD is reaching out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to help get a handle on things.

RELATED: Memphis police searching for suspect who shot, killed man riding motorcycle on I-240

The extra manpower started Wednesday. Officials hope this can play a part in decreasing the violence along major interstates in the area.

Interstate 240 has been the scene of several violent incidents this year. Last weekend, a man was shot and killed while riding a motorcycle near Airways Boulevard.

Another man was shot in the head on I-240 last month. Two people were shot in February while heading east near Getwell Road.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

With this rise in violence MPD, called on SCSO for assistance.

“We’re going to be moving our resources from the north end of the north loop to the south loop,” said Captain Anthony Buckner with SCSO. “Our deputies will be looking for aggressive driving. They’ll be looking for traffic violations, and when they see those incidents, they’ll be addressing them.”

It started today and will last through the end of June.

Buckner said the amount of manpower used on a daily basis will vary.

“We’ll be able to provide visibility for the citizens, which will offer some kind of safety measure there. And the second thing, we’ll be able to intervene if there is an incident on the interstate,” Buckner said.

For motorists concerned for their safety, Buckner hopes the extra help will ease those concerns.

“Always promote traffic safety. Always be a good motorist on the roadway. Our deputies are gonna do the heavy lifting,” Buckner said.

Buckner told FOX13 they will look at the possibility of extending the help past June as the month goes on.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.