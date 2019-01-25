Shelby County deputies find body in wooded area

NORTHAVEN, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
SCSO officials said deputies found in the body while on routine patrol on Creekstone near McWhirter. This is the Northaven area.
SCSO is on the scene in Northhaven where a body has been found. Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area while on routine patrol on Creekstone near McWhirter. The manner of death and identity of the victim will be determined by the M.E. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/Vz4e8xWCN6— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 25, 2019
The cause of death and identity of the victim are not currently known. That information will be determined by a medical examiner.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
