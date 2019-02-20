Shelby County deputies monitoring flood-prone areas

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies are keeping a watchful eye on one flood-prone road in Lakeland.
Just last week, FOX13 was on the road. The road was covered by water.
“Yeah, everybody knows not to go that way or to go around,” said Katie Lindsey, a nearby resident.
It's common knowledge for people living in this Lakeland community. When the roads get wet, it's time to avoid Stewart Road.
Katie Lindsey said she's used to it.
“Definitely a lot of flooding around here, for sure,” Lindsey said.
FOX13 reached out to SCSO on Tuesday. They said another closure could happen.
“On Stewart Road, it floods all the way up to those houses and it keeps getting higher and higher,” Lindsey said.
FOX13 spoke with several residents of the area who said water pours out of a flooded Loosahatchee River.
“I think it was a couple years ago. People will talk about how the restaurant flooded from the river rising and it would cause damage. And the building’s so old and history we don’t have drains, so the water sits until it can be pushed out the door,” Lindsey said.
SCSO said Sheriff Floyd Bonner has been briefed about the heavy rainfall, and the department is looking at several other spots that could potentially flood.
