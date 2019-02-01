0 Shelby County deputies respond after man leaves 201 Poplar in paper jumpsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is taking action after a man was released from 201 Poplar in a paper jumpsuit.

And it happened as temperatures dropped to around freezing Monday night.

Backlash eventually led to the department putting it in writing that all released inmates be given clothes before going back onto the streets.

The Tennessee Poor People’s Campaign is calling it a small victory.

“That is unsafe. It is inhumane,” said Hunter Demster, an activist. “It was getting down in the low twenties that night.”

Demster was outside of 201 Poplar for its weekly jail support gathering for released inmates.

He said it wasn’t the first time he’s seen the jumpsuits.

“On October 23rd this happened. A gentleman from 201 was released wearing the same paper jumpsuit,” said Demster.

FOX13 reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which said they don’t give out paper jumpsuits at 201 Poplar.

Spokesman Lt. Anthony Buckner told FOX13 it’s unclear where the paper suits are coming from, but no one should be leaving the jail with them on.

“In this scenario, the sheriffs reached out. We discussed the problems. Everybody involved realized this is a problem and this can’t go on,” Demster said.

This week, the sheriff’s office added new language to their release policy.

It reads, in part, the property room clerk will provide the detainee a shirt and sweatpants and at no time will any inmate exit wearing disposable clothes.

Demster said he’s happy progress was made.

“The policy in place, regardless of what they’re booked in. There’s a clear-cut policy that’s says no one will leave our facility wearing a paper gown,” he said.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is working to learn where the paper jumpsuits are coming from.

