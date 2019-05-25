  • Shelby County deputies searching for missing Collierville man

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies are searching for a missing Collierville man. 

    According to SCSO, Danny Nester, 64, has been missing since May 20 around 8 a.m.

    Investigators said Nester was last seen at his home that morning in the northern Collierville area. 

    Nester drove away in an unknown direction in a black Toyota Tundra with Tennessee tag BFN-345. Officials said Nester also had a shotgun with him.

    Family members told deputies Nester is known to visit a mountain home area in Arkansas and his daughter’s home in north Mississippi. 

    Nester is described as 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call SCSO.

