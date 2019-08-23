Shelby County deputies searching for missing man with mental, medical conditions

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff's deputies are in the 4400 block of N. Pecan Circle near Coleman Road looking for a missing man.
According to SCSO, Dennis Townsend was last seen in the Northwood Hills area around 5 p.m.
Townsend is 53-years-old, 5-foot-6, and weighs 127 pounds.
Investigators told FOX13 Townsend was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with tan Timberland boots. But he may be shirtless, because investigators said a matching gray shirt was found in the area.
Towmsend may also have a bruise on his right eye.
He reportedly has mental and medical conditions requiring daily medication.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
