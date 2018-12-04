  • Shelby County deputies searching for missing Memphis teen

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teenage girl has gone missing, and local authorities are asking for your help finding her. 

    The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Johniah Frazier, 16, was last seen on Nov. 26 in Memphis. 

    Deputies described her as 5-foot-3, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

    Officials said if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call SCSO at 901-379-7625. 

