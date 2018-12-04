Shelby County deputies searching for missing Memphis teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teenage girl has gone missing, and local authorities are asking for your help finding her.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Johniah Frazier, 16, was last seen on Nov. 26 in Memphis.
Missing Juvenile: Johniah Frazier,16, was last seen on 11/26/18. Johniah may be in the Memphis area. If you have any information that would help in locating this juvenile please contact detectives at 901-222-5600. pic.twitter.com/afXDZPR3Kv— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) December 4, 2018
Deputies described her as 5-foot-3, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Officials said if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call SCSO at 901-379-7625.
