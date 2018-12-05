Shelby County deputies searching for woman accused of hitting 11-year-old with minivan

ARLINGTON, Tenn. - The search is on for the woman who is accused of hitting an 11-year-old child with her minivan in Arlington.
Deputies said it happened Friday night at the intersection of Evening Mist Drive and Mahogany Drive.
One man who lives feet away from where the accident happened told FOX13 there are children who run, walk and play throughout the area.
“It’s a family neighborhood,” said Lee Stehla. “I see a lot of quick driving.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Friends fear Memphis man last seen leaving LA Fitness was abducted and no longer alive
- 1 child dead, at least 45 others injured after Memphis youth football team bus crash
- Two dead, three critical after train collides with vehicle in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Investigators told FOX13 after the child was hit by the white minivan with black rails on the roof, a female driver stopped and asked if the child was okay.
However, that woman then got back in her van and drove off.
Investigators said the woman disregarded a stop sign at the intersection when the accident happened before leaving the scene.
The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur but is expected to be okay.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call SCSO or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}