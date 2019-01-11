Shelby County deputies searching for women accused of burglarizing cars at daycare centers

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find burglary suspects who target daycare centers.
They posted on their Facebook page with information about the burglaries.
It happened at the Learning Tree Daycare Center in Arlington and Lighthouse Christian Academy in Millington.
“They're breaking inside of vehicles as parents are dropping their children off in the morning for school,” Lt. Anthony Buckner said.
Buckner spoke with FOX13 about the warning signs parents can look for.
“When you’re pulling inside of a daycare center parking lot, look around,” he said. “If there's anyone there who doesn’t look familiar who may be up to no good, if you see someone like that, contact law enforcement.”
Buckner said every car burglarized was unlocked.
“You know it's terrible because daycare centers are considered an innocent place to be,” Buckner said.
Buckner said the suspects took credit cards from the victims. They spent around $2,500 on electronics and other various items at Walmart and Gamestop.
If you know anything about these suspects, call SCSO at 901-222-5600.
