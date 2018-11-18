Shelby County deputies seize drugs, vehicles; 43 arrested during crime saturation operation

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office partnered with several law enforcement agencies, resulting in more than 40 arrests in the area.
SCSO deputies conducted the “crime abatement saturation” operation Friday night from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday in Southeast Shelby County and Hickory Hill.
During the operation, 43 people were arrested for a number of charges, 20 of which were for felonies.
Several types of drugs, along with vehicles, were seized during the 8-hour operation. Below is the breakdown of the items seized during the operation:
- Total Amount of Marijuana- 47.2 grams
- Total Amount of Oxycodone- 44 pills
- Total Amount of Hydrocodone- 54 pills
- Total Amount of Currency- $2,475
- Total Regular/Long Tickets- 38
- Vehicle Seized- 4
Nearly 80 officers participated in the saturation, according to officials.
