Shelby County deputies to conduct sobriety checkpoints Labor Day weekend

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office plan to conduct two sobriety roadside safety checkpoints on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Deputies will be at Hacks Cross and Meadowvale from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
They will be checking on drivers at Shelby Drive and Long Creek from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Deputies will be on the lookout for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
SCSO told FOX13, "Sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving."
According to SCSO, impaired driving claims the lives of more than 10,000 people every year in the United States.
