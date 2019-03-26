0 Shelby County deputy arrested, accused of assaulting daughter and wife

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning after being accused of assaulting his daughter and wife.

According to SCSO officials, Brian Person reportedly assaulted his daughter and wife Sunday night.

Person was relieved of duty following the incident, officials said.

Person has been with the sheriff’s office since 2003, according to officials.

According to the original affidavit from SCSO, the altercation started when Person slapped his daughter in the face. After Person’s wife confronted him about the incident while they were putting up their horses, he yelled, “f*** you” at his daughter.

Investigators said when they returned home, Person walked inside and “punted” the family cat.

He then followed the children to their room and said, “If all y’all want me gone, wait until f***in tomorrow.”

When Person tried to go back to the daughter’s room, his wife blocked him and said to “leave the kids out of it,” according to the police affidavit. The two began pushing each other, and then Person allegedly struck her with an open hand and pulled her cellphone out of her pocket.

Person’s wife asked for her phone back, so he “jumped on her back,” investigators said.

At that point, Person’s daughter called 911 and they locked themselves inside her bedroom until deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived, according to the arrest affidavit, they observed no physical injuries to Person’s wife. She also told investigators there were no injuries to her or her daughter.

