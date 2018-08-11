A deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday night for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Michael Bryant, 27, of Cordova, was “verbally aggressive” toward his girlfriend and another officer, according to a police criminal complaint.
Police said Bryant was with his girlfriend at the Peabody Hotel when an officer became concerned with the way Bryant was yelling at the woman and “making a scene.”
The officer told Bryant to stop, but Bryant started yelling at the officer, police said.
According to the affidavit, Bryant told the officer, “What the (expletive) do you want? You (expletive) argue with your girl!”
At that point, the officer took Bryant into custody for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Police said Bryant also was not complying, with the officer having to tell him to get inside the police car several times.
Bryant was released on bond.
Officials told FOX13 he has been placed on leave with pay.
