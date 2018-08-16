Shelby County deputy exposed back to work after being exposed to dangerous drug

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Update:
The Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy who came in contact with Fentanyl was released and returned to work on Thursday.
Original Story:
A Shelby County deputy was exposed to fentanyl early Wednesday morning, according to SCSO.
Investigators told FOX13 officers were working a scene on Interstate 385 around 10 a.m. when the deputy was exposed.
Police said he was driving an unmarked truck when he got sick Wednesday morning. He quickly pulled over and called for help.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Whitehaven football star charged with sexual battery by an authority figure
- $20k worth of hair extensions stolen from Memphis store
- Cover charge for Beale Street could be returning
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The first responder was taken to the hospital and given Narcan for treatment.
SCSO spokesperson Earle Farrell told FOX13 they are looking into how it happened.
“Somehow, fentanyl was on something, another object that was put in that truck,” Farrell said. “And why we didn’t detect it in the decontamination, we are not sure.”
Officials said all of its deputies have taken fentanyl training for situations like that.
Officials tell FOX13 the deputy is in stable condition.
The deputy has not been identified at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}