Shelby County deputy exposed to fentanyl on Hwy 385

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County deputy was exposed to fentanyl early Wednesday morning, according to SCSO.
Investigators told FOX13 officers were working a scene on Interstate 385 around 10 a.m. when the deputy was exposed.
The first responder was taken to the hospital and given Narcan for treatment.
Officials tell FOX13 the deputy is in stable condition.
The deputy has not been identified at this time.
We’ll keep you update on this situation once additional information is available.
