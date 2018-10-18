0 Shelby County deputy released from hospital after deadly shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE (10/18) The deputy has been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the deputy involved in the deadly gun battle was released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Shelby County Deputy is still recovering after an early morning gun battle that left a suspect dead.

The two deputies accused of firing their guns can expect an investigation by the TBI and the sheriff's department.

RELATED: Man shot, killed by deputies identified as I-40 shooting suspect

In the meantime, the deputies are off the job but still employed and getting paid. They are on administrative suspension.

"There is no rush to do this. The first thing you don't want to do is put the officer under stress to make it appear that he did something wrong," said Bennie Cobb, a retired Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy.

Cobb looked over the Shelby County Sheriff's Office policy regarding fatal and non-fatal shootings.

Deputies involved must be available for interviews by investigators from the TBI, FBI and their own department.

The president of the association who represents deputies told FOX13 he encourages his members to cooperate with TBI.

A stark contrast to Memphis Police Association Mike Williams who said on Monday Memphis officers should not give interviews to an outside agency beyond their Garrity statement.

Cobb told FOX13, "The sheriff's office does not have too but they choose too," said Cobb.

Even if the TBI investigation finds no evidence of wrongdoing, internal affairs might and that could lead to punishment ranging from a verbal reprimand to termination.

"So if he followed policy he would send the information to the chief deputy and they would make the decision about what the next step is" said Cobb.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.