Shelby County driver indicted after rollover crash killed 1 person, critically hurt 2

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County man was indicted after a car crash that killed one person and critically injured two people.
Triston Causey, 21, was indicted Thursday for reckless vehicular homicide after the SUV he was driving rolled over in Shelby County.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the intersection of Shelby Oaks Drive and Sycamore View Road.
Investigators said Causey was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip and ejecting everyone from the vehicle.
One passenger, Andrew Banks, was pinned beneath the SUV and rushed to the hospital. He died 10 days later.
Two others were critically injured, including one person who suffered a broken neck.
Causey is being held on a $10,000 bond.
