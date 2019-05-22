0 Shelby County election commission pushing for at least $10 million to buy new machines before 2020

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The administrator for the Shelby County Election Commission said they need at least $10 million to buy new machines before the 2020 election.

But county Mayor Lee Harris said he is delaying this funding from the budget until there’s a plan to get election results in faster and improve early voting procedures.

Recently on FOX13, administrator Linda Phillips said these current machines were safe and secure from Russian hackers.

Phillips said that hasn’t changed, but after the 2020 election, she said the current vendor won’t support this type of technology.

Currently, the Shelby County Election Commission has 1,509 voting machines. But now, these devices are heading toward their last election cycles.

“These are at the end of their life. You know they were purchased in 2006 and that’s a really long time for a piece of technology like this,” said Phillips.

Phillips said the commission has $2.4 million for upgrades, but they need between $9-12 million from county commissioners to replace these terminals with ballot marking machines.

Under the previous administration, there was $5 million set aside for voting machines in the FY2020 CIP budget but now those dollars are on hold.

“Having some accountability about where the county invests its resources. It can’t be able blind investments without accountability,” said Harris.

Harris told FOX13 he has concerns about how the commission handled early voting and until those issues are cleared up, the money will be delayed.

“Until we get on the same page that you can’t criminalize voter registration, you have to encourage it. You can’t have early voting only in suburban areas and you can’t for years and years and years, election after election after election, you know fail to deliver election results in a timely fashion,” said Harris.

But Philips said her office can’t improve the results until they get new equipment.

“The technology that we use to count paper absentee ballots – which would be our military, nursing home and those people away at college – that technology debuted in 1954. So, to blame us for using technology when they won’t fund a solution is seems wrong,” said Phillips.

FOX13 researched these ballot marking devices.

According to the National Conference of State Legislature, these machines useful for people with disabilities but some security experts have pointed out some risk with this type of system.

The Election Commission will meet with county commissioners Wednesday morning to discuss their budget request. Commissioners will approve a final budget this summer.

