Shelby County Fire Department investigating house fire

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Southeast Shelby County.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 2:40 a.m. on Monday,
The fire broke out on the 7500 block of Windsong Drive. The cause of the flames has not been released.
The Memphis Fire Department helped extinguish the fire.
