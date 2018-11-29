Shelby County fireman surprised by his 'bride' during first-look photos before wedding

Shelby County fire fighter Liam Cullen was moments away from marrying the woman of his dreams.
On Nov. 4, Photographer Tindall Farmer staged one last shot where Cullen would see his bride to be, Ashleigh, in her gown for the first time.
PHOTOS: Shelby County fireman surprised by his 'bride' during first-look photos at wedding
But as Cullen patiently waited for the big reveal, something else was at work.
His Lieutenant replaced the bride with one of the groomsmen instead.
So, as the camera flashed again and again, Cullen turned, expecting to see his soon to be wife.
Instead… well the pictures all speak for themselves.
