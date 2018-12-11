Shelby County flushes plan for new sewer infrastructure

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - There will not be a new sewer infrastructure for outlying parts of Shelby County.
On Monday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced he’s scrapping the project completely.
The project would’ve cost upwards of about $35 million for the county to have its own sewer treatment system.
County leaders told FOX13 they’re focused on building up and not out.
“When you have such a sprawled-out community, you have to worry about services,” said County Commissioner Van Turner.
The plan was put in place by former County Mayor Mark Luttrell after the City of Memphis decided to stop providing sewage services to new developments coming into the county.
“The sewer treatment plant was quite expensive. So, it would’ve taken a large appropriation of funds,” Turner said.
Turner said he agrees with the mayor’s decision.
As it stands, the city only provides new sewage services in Memphis limits.
Those already being served by the city will continue being served, but any new projects in the county will have to look elsewhere.
Turner said they’re going to work to build partnerships with nearby municipalities to help any new developers find sewage services for their projects.
