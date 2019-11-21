0 Shelby County has highest number of children tried as adult in state

According to the Shelby County Public Defender's Office, a high number of children are being tried as adults in criminal court.

As a matter of fact, the highest in the state.

FOX13's Jeremy Pierre spoke with a man who's become a well-known face of criminal justice reform about the high transfer rate of children being tried as adults.

Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five can explain how it feels to be a teenager tried as an adult for a crime.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"This is what the system does, I am an example of what it does to its young. It has no shame," Santana said.

30 years ago, police in New York arrested Santana and four other teenagers after hours of interrogation about the rape a woman in New York's Central Park.

Detectives forced the teens to admit to a crime they did not commit.

His story can be seen in the Netflix docu-series "When They See Us."

Santana and the four other teens being tried as an adult is the reality of more than 45 teens in Shelby County so far this year.

"The system has to operate, and it has to move at a fast pace It's always moving, it never stops constantly looking for new bodies to pull in. We got to stop these kids from being those bodies and bring about change here in Memphis."

According to the Shelby County Public Defender's Office, 50 children have been tried as adults for crimes in Memphis so far this year.

The public defender's office said the number of children tried as adults are drastically lower in Nashville with eleven and Knoxville with three.

This problem can't be solved overnight, Santana said.

"It's a complex problem there is no one solution, I may have one but I need you to bring some too because we know this system is very complex, and we have to tackle it from different angles in order to be effective."

According to the Shelby County Public Defender's Office, they are always exploring alternatives to keep children away from being tried as an adult.

Santana said it'll take more than the public defender's office to reverse the problem but all the families that have been affected.

"This is an old boy system that is run on numbers, if you do not have the numbers then they are not trying to hear you."



© 2019 Cox Media Group.