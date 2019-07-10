0 Shelby County Health Department reports no recent cases of mosquitoes with West Nile

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department said so far there have not been any other cases of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile, but we’re not off the hook just yet.

The health department said mosquitoes carrying the virus are expected to become widespread throughout the county before the end of summer.

Items that collect water are breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Most of the time, there’s no way to avoid them, especially in swimming pools, at the bus stop or in your backyard.

In June, FOX13 reported that the Shelby County Health Department said mosquitoes in Hickory Hill and Parkway Village tested positive for West Nile Virus in Shelby County.

“They’ve already been pretty bad, but I don’t think that there’s been a difference this year,” Jazmyne Tribble, a Memphis resident said.

A spokesperson with the departments said although there are no recent cases, there could be more mosquitoes carrying the virus that have not been detected.

The department stepped up efforts by treating mosquito breeding sites with insecticides in affected areas.

“I went to a kid’s pool party, I guess that’s when I got bit the most, is being around all that water,” Tribble said.

Back in March, Kasia Smith-Alexander, with the health department, said we could see an uptick in mosquitoes, especially during the summer months.

She said the constant changes from hot to cold weather during the winter slowed down the growth rate for the insects at the time.

Smith-Alexander had this to say four months ago.

“What’s going to happen is it will allow for more eggs to be laid,” she said.

That is the reason they started addressing West Nile in early March, much earlier than they usually do.

The department is also using gravid traps to kill adult mosquitoes in affected areas.

