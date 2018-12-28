0 Shelby County Health Department seeing increase in people getting free flu vaccines

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Health Department is seeing an increase in the number of people getting free influenza vaccines.

FOX13 went to the health department where people are taking advantage of those flu shots. We noticed a sign outside the Shelby County Health Department reminding people to get their flu shots.

ER visits for flu-like symptoms up 300 percent in Shelby County in 1 week, officials say

It’s something we’ve been telling you all month because the health department said more and more people are getting the flu.

FOX13 last reported the health department noticed a significant increase in the number of flu-like illnesses in the county.

Hospital emergency departments saw a 300 percent increase in one week.

“From December 16-22, we had over 1200 visits to the ED, about 10 percent of their visits were flu like symptoms,” said Alisa Haushalter, the Director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Haushalter said the big push by the department offering free vaccines is making a difference.

She said several people got vaccinated in just one day and the numbers are expected to increase.

“Anyone over six months should be vaccinated, particularly children and anyone with chronic illnesses,” Haushalter said.

Flu activity is up in the state of Georgia. Doctors said that could have an impact on people in Tennessee and surrounding states as they’re returning home after their holiday travel.

“You have the holidays, people travel, Georgia is a pretty populated state, particularly in the Atlanta area, people spread the flu through traveling,” Haushalter said.

Haushalter said flu-like illnesses usually increase in December and peaks again in February. That’s why hand-washing is vital.

“We really encourage people to avoid others who are ill, and if a person is ill themselves to avoid contact with others until they don’t have a fever for at least 24 hours,” she said.

Coughing fever, sore throat and body aches are symptoms you need to look out for when it comes to the flu.

Doctors said the flu extends to May, so it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

The vaccine is available at the following locations, no appointment necessary, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless otherwise specified:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic - 1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) - 167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic - 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic - 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic - 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Packer Clinic - 814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic - 6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic - 1287 Southland Mall, 38116

According to the health department, annual vaccination against influenza is recommended for everyone six months and older, and is especially recommended for the following individuals:

Pregnant women

People 50 years of age and older

People of any age with chronic medical conditions, including asthma and other lung diseases, heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who care for those at high risk for complications from influenza, including:

Health care workers Household contact of persons at high risk for complications from influenza; Household contacts and caregivers of children less than six months of age.

The flu vaccine contains inactivated virus, so it cannot cause flu illness, officials said.

Side effects from the vaccination are usually short-term and mild, and may include soreness at the injection site, low-grade fever, and body aches.

For more information about influenza, please visit the SCHD website here.

