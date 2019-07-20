Shelby County Health Department warns people about heat exhaustion during extreme weather

The combination of extreme heat and humidity can put a lot of stress on our bodies.
The Shelby County Health Department is warning people about heat exhaustion which can lead to heatstroke if you aren’t staying hydrated and staying cool.
Some signs include heavy sweating, nausea and dizziness and doctors say don’t ignore those initial signs because it can lead to heatstroke.
“That’s when your body temperature has gotten too high and you may have gotten confused, disoriented and you can also have seizures and even fall into a coma,” said Dr. David Sweat at the Shelby County Health Department.
According to the health department, there were 76 emergency room visits for heat-related illness from July 7-13 when the heat index was between 100 to 109 degrees.
The department said men between the ages of 18 to 44 were the largest group for those visits.
“A lot of the people who end up getting in trouble with heat exhaustion or heat stroke are actually young healthy people who assume that they don’t have anything to worry about and then they spend too much time outside,” said Dr. Sweat.
The health department is also reminding everyone to stay hydrated especially if you’re working outside.
